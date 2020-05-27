Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,506,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 151,463 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.06% of Exxon Mobil worth $95,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 845,185 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,977,000 after buying an additional 3,939 shares during the last quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 37,431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 44,712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,120,000 after buying an additional 3,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 150,518 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,503,000 after buying an additional 10,786 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM stock remained flat at $$45.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 10,362,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,180,878. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $30.11 and a one year high of $77.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $56.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.67%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, May 1st. Mizuho cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. DZ Bank downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, May 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.65.

In related news, VP Neil W. Duffin bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,092,300.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 571,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,795,571.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William C. Weldon bought 4,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,016.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,488,241.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 38,771 shares of company stock worth $1,493,300. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

