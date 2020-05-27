Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Bought by Wellesley Investment Partners LLC

Wellesley Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 16.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Wellesley Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XOM. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Gs Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 543.5% in the fourth quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 299.3% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, March 6th. CSFB reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.65.

In other news, Director William C. Weldon bought 4,180 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.09 per share, with a total value of $201,016.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,488,241.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Neil W. Duffin bought 30,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,092,300.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 571,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,795,571.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders bought 38,771 shares of company stock valued at $1,493,300. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,607,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,180,878. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $30.11 and a 1 year high of $77.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 1.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $56.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

