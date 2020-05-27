Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Purchased by Providence Capital Advisors LLC

Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 25.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 11,116 shares during the quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,055,993,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 202,281,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,115,225,000 after purchasing an additional 5,019,413 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 66,388,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,632,600,000 after purchasing an additional 4,674,009 shares in the last quarter. RWWM Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 26,527.1% during the 1st quarter. RWWM Inc. now owns 3,044,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $115,591,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 21.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,105,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $649,484,000 after buying an additional 3,023,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Neil W. Duffin purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,092,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 571,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,795,571.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William C. Weldon bought 4,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.56 per share, with a total value of $199,983.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,348,051.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 38,771 shares of company stock worth $1,493,300 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, May 4th. CSFB restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. UBS Group increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $68.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.65.

NYSE XOM traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $45.62. The stock had a trading volume of 11,707,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,180,878. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.28. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $30.11 and a 12-month high of $77.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 1.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $56.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.63%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

