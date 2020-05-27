Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Purchased by CFM Wealth Partners LLC

CFM Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,271 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for approximately 2.9% of CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $6,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FB shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target (up from $185.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Edward Jones raised shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $238.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.80.

In related news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.29, for a total value of $4,516,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 57,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,804,790.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 11,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.66, for a total value of $2,725,248.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,496,983.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 66,533 shares of company stock valued at $13,978,097 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB traded down $5.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $227.02. 24,338,153 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,146,552. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $237.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $661.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.08, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.82.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). Facebook had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

See Also: NASDAQ

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.