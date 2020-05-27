Family Legacy Inc. Acquires 525 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Family Legacy Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,780 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 323,155,278 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $12,703,234,000 after purchasing an additional 5,966,755 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 187,545,264 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $8,994,671,000 after buying an additional 1,132,414 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,424,001 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,940,106,000 after buying an additional 1,272,644 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $2,297,257,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,607,406 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,755,691,000 after acquiring an additional 4,244,954 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CSCO. Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Nomura Securities lowered their target price on Cisco Systems from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Standpoint Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.13.

CSCO traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $45.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,700,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,231,136. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.55 and its 200-day moving average is $44.17. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.40 and a 52 week high of $58.26. The firm has a market cap of $189.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.87 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 36.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total transaction of $2,881,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,241 shares in the company, valued at $12,690,281.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

