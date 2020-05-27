Family Legacy Inc. Boosts Holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Family Legacy Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 17.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,688 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Family Legacy Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Sofos Investments Inc. acquired a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP James David Clark sold 6,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $405,210.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,105. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.14 per share, with a total value of $315,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,265.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVS traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $64.73. The stock had a trading volume of 3,030,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,681,639. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.67 and a 200 day moving average of $67.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $84.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.73. CVS Health Corp has a 12-month low of $52.04 and a 12-month high of $77.03.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $66.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.11 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 2.76%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.25%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CVS shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded CVS Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.88.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

