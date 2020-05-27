Family Legacy Inc. Boosts Stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Family Legacy Inc. raised its position in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,653 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 855 shares during the quarter. Family Legacy Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,302,592 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,288,879,000 after acquiring an additional 439,413 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,687,292 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,229,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,925 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Medtronic by 6.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,477,255 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,576,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,437 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at $1,648,853,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Medtronic by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,968,638 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,017,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,287 shares during the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MDT traded down $1.89 on Wednesday, reaching $95.26. 3,470,313 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,019,553. Medtronic PLC has a 12 month low of $72.13 and a 12 month high of $122.15. The company has a market cap of $126.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.06%.

MDT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $124.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $130.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Medtronic from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.53.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

