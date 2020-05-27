Family Legacy Inc. Has $269,000 Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Family Legacy Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,867 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 101.0% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000.

Shares of IJH stock traded up $2.46 on Wednesday, hitting $177.65. The company had a trading volume of 97,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,299,946. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $117.87 and a twelve month high of $210.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $158.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.24.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

