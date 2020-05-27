Family Legacy Inc. Purchases 180 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Family Legacy Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,762 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Partners Group Inc raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 5,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alesco Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 13,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

VO stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $158.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,309,613. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $146.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.22. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $110.05 and a twelve month high of $186.74.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

