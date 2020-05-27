Family Legacy Inc. Purchases 227 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Family Legacy Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,656 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 87,548 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,704,000 after acquiring an additional 7,677 shares in the last quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.8% in the first quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 398,990 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $21,438,000 after purchasing an additional 10,811 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,565,456 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $191,571,000 after purchasing an additional 278,106 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.8% during the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 22,362 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 262,916 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $14,126,000 after buying an additional 3,191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Sunday, April 26th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, April 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.44.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $54.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,274,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,457,307. The company has a market cap of $223.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.98. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.84 and a 12-month high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 14.00%. The company had revenue of $31.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th were issued a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 6th that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the cell phone carrier to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total transaction of $613,482.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,570,307.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

