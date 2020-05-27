Family Legacy Inc. Raises Stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Family Legacy Inc. raised its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,659 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 1.4% of Family Legacy Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Family Legacy Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank OZK increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank OZK now owns 1,642 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Alphabet by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 159,195 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $213,237,000 after purchasing an additional 30,567 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,346 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 354 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,331,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on GOOGL. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wedbush raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,375.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,769.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Nomura Securities increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,560.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,505.34.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $9.97 on Wednesday, reaching $1,411.40. The stock had a trading volume of 879,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,054,127. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,008.87 and a 12-month high of $1,530.74. The company has a market cap of $970.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,306.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,333.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

