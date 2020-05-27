Family Legacy Inc. Sells 254 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Family Legacy Inc. lowered its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 254 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 2.0% of Family Legacy Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Family Legacy Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 131.7% in the first quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 6,573,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,251,598,000 after purchasing an additional 3,736,364 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 33.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,371,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $451,522,000 after purchasing an additional 598,648 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,267,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $431,819,000 after purchasing an additional 266,982 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,214,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $470,883,000 after purchasing an additional 736,028 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,810,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $344,819,000 after purchasing an additional 161,999 shares during the last quarter. 44.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $1.69 on Wednesday, hitting $227.35. 4,737,438 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,182,276. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $164.93 and a 1 year high of $237.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th were issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

