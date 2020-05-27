Financial Strategies Group Inc. Buys 223 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Financial Strategies Group Inc. boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,852 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 0.3% of Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PG. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 126.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 63.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PG traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $113.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,603,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,642,313. The stock has a market cap of $278.76 billion, a PE ratio of 63.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52 week low of $94.34 and a 52 week high of $128.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $116.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.99.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th were issued a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.91%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PG. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Argus raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.31.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.68, for a total transaction of $1,544,418.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,514,220.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 25,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total transaction of $3,059,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,598 shares in the company, valued at $6,046,461. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,802,488 shares of company stock valued at $1,048,532,939 over the last quarter. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

