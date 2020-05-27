Financial Strategies Group Inc. Sells 251 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Financial Strategies Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,693 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gs Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 543.5% during the fourth quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 299.3% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director William C. Weldon purchased 4,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,016.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 30,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,488,241.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Neil W. Duffin purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,092,300.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 571,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,795,571.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 38,771 shares of company stock valued at $1,493,300 over the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

XOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, May 1st. HSBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Cfra lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.65.

Exxon Mobil stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $45.67. The stock had a trading volume of 11,139,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,180,878. The company has a market cap of $188.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.28. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $30.11 and a 52 week high of $77.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $56.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.25 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.62%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

