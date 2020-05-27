First Financial Bancorp (FFBC) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 29th

First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the bank on Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th.

First Financial Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. First Financial Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 73.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect First Financial Bancorp to earn $1.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 77.3%.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFBC opened at $11.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. First Financial Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.83 and a fifty-two week high of $26.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.40. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.27.

First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.08). First Financial Bancorp had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The business had revenue of $149.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.27 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Financial Bancorp will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FFBC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of First Financial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of First Financial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. TheStreet cut shares of First Financial Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Financial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

About First Financial Bancorp

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

