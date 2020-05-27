First Foundation Advisors Buys 4,153 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

First Foundation Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 8.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 52,972 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,153 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Chevron were worth $3,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,676,410,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,565,385,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 133,388,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,665,343,000 after acquiring an additional 6,208,177 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 117,055,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,481,831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914,316 shares during the period. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,415,000. 64.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Chevron from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Chevron from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Chevron from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Independent Research cut Chevron to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.27.

In other Chevron news, Director John Frank bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $96.59 per share, for a total transaction of $96,590.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,961.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,432,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,911,478. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.60 and a fifty-two week high of $127.00. The company has a market capitalization of $168.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.36 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.88.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.29. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.30%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

