First Foundation Advisors Has $25.22 Million Stock Holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

First Foundation Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 279,621 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 10,984 shares during the period. Medtronic comprises 1.5% of First Foundation Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Medtronic were worth $25,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MDT. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth about $390,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 186,900 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $21,204,000 after buying an additional 17,600 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 30,951 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,511,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 4,677 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Medtronic by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 7,458 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic stock traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.69. The company had a trading volume of 297,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,019,553. Medtronic PLC has a fifty-two week low of $72.13 and a fifty-two week high of $122.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $126.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.54.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.70). Medtronic had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The company had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.06%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MDT. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $128.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, CSFB reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.53.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

