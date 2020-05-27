First Foundation Advisors Purchases 2,218 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

First Foundation Advisors boosted its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 63,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,218 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $4,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 63.3% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GILD. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.26.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 13,210 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.23, for a total transaction of $1,046,628.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,155,372.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 12,264 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total value of $982,223.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,896,931.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 60,585 shares of company stock valued at $4,671,283 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $73.74. The company had a trading volume of 5,186,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,498,456. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $60.89 and a one year high of $85.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The firm has a market cap of $91.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.72.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.44% and a net margin of 21.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 44.30%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

