First Foundation Advisors Raises Stock Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

First Foundation Advisors grew its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 107,160 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 1.1% of First Foundation Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Visa were worth $17,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of V. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $3,303,463,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $235,333,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Visa by 20.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,386,394 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,190,096,000 after buying an additional 1,250,400 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Visa during the first quarter worth about $182,892,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Visa by 1,683.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 893,500 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $167,889,000 after buying an additional 843,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE V traded down $1.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $191.26. 3,838,488 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,340,036. Visa Inc has a 1-year low of $133.93 and a 1-year high of $214.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $370.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.92.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.04. Visa had a return on equity of 43.45% and a net margin of 52.26%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.06%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.40, for a total transaction of $1,129,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,933,326. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,620,540. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Guggenheim downgraded Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Visa from $195.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Stephens dropped their price target on Visa from $228.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Visa from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.75.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

