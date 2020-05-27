First Foundation Advisors Reduces Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

First Foundation Advisors reduced its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,147 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 882 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Equitable Trust Co. increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 15,963 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 2,090 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 17,712 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 2,942 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on HON. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Honeywell International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $148.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.47.

HON stock traded up $3.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $148.43. 2,053,138 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,582,575. The company has a market capitalization of $104.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.08 and a fifty-two week high of $184.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $135.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.55.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 33.60%. Honeywell International’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.12%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

