Flagstar Bancorp Inc (FBC) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 29th

Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the savings and loans company on Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th.

Flagstar Bancorp has a payout ratio of 6.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Flagstar Bancorp to earn $2.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.2%.

Get Flagstar Bancorp alerts:

NYSE:FBC opened at $26.62 on Wednesday. Flagstar Bancorp has a 1-year low of $16.76 and a 1-year high of $40.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.70.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $305.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Flagstar Bancorp will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP James Ciroli acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.32 per share, for a total transaction of $27,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 49.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley increased their target price on Flagstar Bancorp from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Flagstar Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Piper Sandler upgraded Flagstar Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on Flagstar Bancorp from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on Flagstar Bancorp from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.40.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Flagstar Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagstar Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.