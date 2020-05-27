Game Creek Capital LP Acquires 22,750 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Game Creek Capital LP raised its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 50.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,750 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp comprises about 2.2% of Game Creek Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Game Creek Capital LP’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 73.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock traded up $1.54 on Wednesday, reaching $37.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,053,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,197,311. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $28.36 and a 1 year high of $61.11. The company has a market cap of $49.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.84.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 23.37% and a return on equity of 14.15%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

USB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Compass Point cut their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.60.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.