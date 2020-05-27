Game Creek Capital LP Acquires 22,750 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Game Creek Capital LP raised its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 50.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,750 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp comprises about 2.2% of Game Creek Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Game Creek Capital LP’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 73.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock traded up $1.54 on Wednesday, reaching $37.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,053,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,197,311. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $28.36 and a 1 year high of $61.11. The company has a market cap of $49.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.84.
USB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Compass Point cut their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.60.
U.S. Bancorp Company Profile
U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.
