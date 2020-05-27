Game Creek Capital LP Acquires Shares of 13,750 Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Game Creek Capital LP acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GILD. Soros Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,912,000. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 917,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,650,000 after purchasing an additional 78,152 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. 80.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 12,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total transaction of $982,223.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,685 shares in the company, valued at $1,896,931.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 10,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.88, for a total transaction of $740,058.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,778,024.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,585 shares of company stock worth $4,671,283. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GILD traded up $0.98 on Wednesday, hitting $74.16. 6,899,257 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,498,456. The company has a market cap of $91.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.72. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.89 and a 12 month high of $85.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.53 and a 200-day moving average of $70.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 35.44%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 44.30%.

GILD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.26.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

