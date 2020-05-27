Game Creek Capital LP Acquires Shares of 82,800 Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Game Creek Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 82,800 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $4,449,000. Verizon Communications comprises approximately 4.1% of Game Creek Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,916 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth $12,636,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,480 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth $955,000. Finally, NS Partners Ltd grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 142,127 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $8,727,000 after purchasing an additional 14,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.44.

VZ traded up $0.65 on Wednesday, hitting $54.95. 10,587,009 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,457,307. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.98. The firm has a market cap of $223.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.48. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $48.84 and a one year high of $62.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $31.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.37 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 14.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th were paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 6th that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the cell phone carrier to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total transaction of $613,482.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,307.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

