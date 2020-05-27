Game Creek Capital LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Game Creek Capital LP lowered its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 64.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,500 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 9,950 shares during the quarter. Game Creek Capital LP’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,188,665 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,065,485,000 after purchasing an additional 3,806,981 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,200,338 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $650,302,000 after acquiring an additional 806,132 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,828,963 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $579,591,000 after acquiring an additional 841,766 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,217,151 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $486,980,000 after acquiring an additional 287,967 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,846,552 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $199,687,000 after purchasing an additional 162,883 shares during the period. 89.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on PXD. Bank of America increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $205.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. SunTrust Banks upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Sunday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $107.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.14.

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.07. 1,274,179 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,583,179. The firm has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $48.62 and a 52-week high of $159.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.88.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.12. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 13.45%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

Recommended Story: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.