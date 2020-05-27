Game Creek Capital LP Lowers Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Game Creek Capital LP decreased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 18.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 187,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 42,500 shares during the quarter. AT&T makes up 5.1% of Game Creek Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Game Creek Capital LP’s holdings in AT&T were worth $5,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 4.0% in the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,483,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,205,000 after buying an additional 57,670 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.4% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 52,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,742,538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,394,000 after buying an additional 103,228 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 32.0% in the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 68,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after buying an additional 16,689 shares during the period. Finally, Wellesley Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellesley Investment Partners LLC now owns 29,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares during the period. 53.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 36,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.38 per share, with a total value of $1,057,680.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang bought 6,754 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.39 per share, with a total value of $198,500.06. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,207.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on T shares. UBS Group cut their price target on AT&T from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Cowen cut AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on AT&T from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on AT&T from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Nomura decreased their price target on AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.15.

T stock traded up $0.99 on Wednesday, hitting $31.81. 29,576,985 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,079,972. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.16. The stock has a market cap of $214.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.72. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.08 and a 12-month high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The firm had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.54%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

