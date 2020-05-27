Game Creek Capital LP Makes New Investment in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM)

Game Creek Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 75,000 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,984,000. Agnico Eagle Mines comprises about 2.8% of Game Creek Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,442 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 4,611 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 162.2% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 590 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 509.9% in the first quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 577,963 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $22,865,000 after buying an additional 483,207 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter valued at $1,893,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 894.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. 60.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AEM traded down $0.69 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.69. 211,067 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,650,929. The stock has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 38.66 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.22. Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd has a 1 year low of $31.00 and a 1 year high of $69.66.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The mining company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 5.18% and a net margin of 15.74%. The business had revenue of $671.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Cfra lowered their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Agnico Eagle Mines has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.08.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

