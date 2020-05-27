Game Creek Capital LP Makes New Investment in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Game Creek Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 48,350 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,212,000. Walgreens Boots Alliance comprises 2.1% of Game Creek Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 87.2% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 30,824 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after buying an additional 14,359 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 57,426 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,386,000 after acquiring an additional 18,085 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 74.2% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 13,701 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 5,835 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 120,397 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,099,000 after acquiring an additional 4,007 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 27.3% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 233,075 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $10,663,000 after purchasing an additional 49,936 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on WBA. Barclays reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Cowen reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. UBS Group raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.21.

WBA stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.57. The company had a trading volume of 544,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,013,114. The firm has a market cap of $37.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.55. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 1-year low of $36.65 and a 1-year high of $64.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 2.52%. The company had revenue of $35.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.4575 per share. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 30.55%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

Featured Story: How mutual funds make money

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.