Gamma Communications PLC (LON:GAMA) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 7 Per Share

Gamma Communications PLC (LON:GAMA) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share on Thursday, June 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This is a positive change from Gamma Communications’s previous dividend of $3.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

GAMA opened at GBX 1,250 ($16.44) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,251.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,252.26. Gamma Communications has a 52 week low of GBX 910 ($11.97) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,495 ($19.67).

A number of analysts have issued reports on GAMA shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Gamma Communications from GBX 1,350 ($17.76) to GBX 1,500 ($19.73) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gamma Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gamma Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,374 ($18.07).

In other news, insider Andrew Jonathan Stone sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,106 ($14.55), for a total value of £5,530 ($7,274.40).

Gamma Communications plc provides voice, data, and mobile services for the business market in the United Kingdom. Its voice services include hosted phone system, horizon call center, connect, PBX v hosted, SIP trunk, inbound, call and line, and SIP trunk call manager; and data services comprise broadband, fiber broadband, assured and converged broadband, fiber Ethernet, Ethernet in the first mile, fiber to the cabinet (FTTC) Ethernet, converged FTTC broadband, converged Ethernet, and converged private network services.

