GrafTech International Ltd (NYSE:EAF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

GrafTech International Ltd (NYSE:EAF) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th.

GrafTech International has a payout ratio of 2.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect GrafTech International to earn $1.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 2.0%.

Shares of NYSE EAF opened at $7.00 on Wednesday. GrafTech International has a 52 week low of $5.56 and a 52 week high of $14.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.29 and its 200 day moving average is $9.94.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.11). GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 99.61% and a net margin of 40.96%. The company had revenue of $318.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that GrafTech International will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EAF. ValuEngine cut GrafTech International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on GrafTech International from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of GrafTech International in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut GrafTech International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. GrafTech International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

In other GrafTech International news, Director Anthony R. Taccone bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.53 per share, for a total transaction of $37,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,520.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

GrafTech International Company Profile

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes, which requires for the production of electric arc furnace steel, ferrous, and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

