Greenbrier Partners Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Greenbrier Partners Capital Management LLC grew its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 77.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 172,053 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up 3.0% of Greenbrier Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Greenbrier Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $16,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. 62.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $121.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,979,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,931,158. Walt Disney Co has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $153.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $106.65 and a 200 day moving average of $126.79. The company has a market capitalization of $218.47 billion, a PE ratio of 40.99, a P/E/G ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital cut Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $147.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.58.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

