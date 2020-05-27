GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (NYSE:AVAL) to Issue $0.02 Monthly Dividend

GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (NYSE:AVAL) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.0245 per share by the bank on Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th.

GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S has a payout ratio of 44.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S to earn $0.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.9%.

AVAL opened at $4.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.90. GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S has a 1 year low of $3.32 and a 1 year high of $8.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (NYSE:AVAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

About GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. The company's deposit products and services include checking accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as other deposits consisting of deposits from correspondent accounts, cashier checks, and collection services.

