Hill & Smith Holdings PLC (LON:HILS) Plans Dividend of GBX 23

Hill & Smith Holdings PLC (LON:HILS) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 23 ($0.30) per share on Tuesday, July 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This is an increase from Hill & Smith’s previous dividend of $10.60. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:HILS opened at GBX 1,236 ($16.26) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,110.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,305.42. Hill & Smith has a 12 month low of GBX 844 ($11.10) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,534 ($20.18). The firm has a market cap of $955.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.60.

HILS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hill & Smith in a report on Friday, May 15th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hill & Smith in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

In related news, insider Alan Giddins purchased 3,130 shares of Hill & Smith stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 942 ($12.39) per share, for a total transaction of £29,484.60 ($38,785.32).

Hill & Smith Holdings PLC designs, manufactures, and supplies infrastructure products; and provides galvanizing services. The company operates in three segments: Infrastructure Products – Utilities; Infrastructure Products – Roads; and Galvanizing Services segments. The Infrastructure Products – Utilities segment provides industrial floorings, plastic drainage pipes, security fencing, industrial platforms and flooring, glass reinforced composite railway platforms, flood prevention barriers, plastic drainage pipes, energy grid components, pipe supports, and steel and composite products for a range of infrastructure markets, including energy creation and distribution, rail, water, and house building.

