Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Receives $156.38 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $156.47.

HON has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $165.00 to $149.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $187.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. HSBC raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $138.00 to $158.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Wednesday, April 1st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HON. Orser Capital Management LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 5,856 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 18,519 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,278,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602 shares during the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,714 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Honeywell International by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 325,466 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $57,607,000 after acquiring an additional 12,205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HON traded up $2.59 on Wednesday, reaching $147.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,653,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,582,575. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.55. Honeywell International has a 12-month low of $101.08 and a 12-month high of $184.06.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.25. Honeywell International had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 33.60%. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Honeywell International will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

