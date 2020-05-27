Hubbell Incorporated to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.91 (NYSE:HUBB)

Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of 0.91 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, June 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th.

Hubbell has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Hubbell has a dividend payout ratio of 53.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Hubbell to earn $7.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.9%.

Get Hubbell alerts:

HUBB opened at $120.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $119.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.29. The company has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.29. Hubbell has a 1 year low of $85.62 and a 1 year high of $155.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hubbell will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HUBB. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Hubbell from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cfra decreased their price target on Hubbell from $163.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hubbell from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.43.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

Further Reading: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.