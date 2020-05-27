Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) Announces $1.03 Quarterly Dividend

Posted by on May 27th, 2020

Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of 1.03 per share by the aerospace company on Friday, June 12th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th.

Huntington Ingalls Industries has raised its dividend payment by an average of 17.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 21.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Huntington Ingalls Industries to earn $14.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.2%.

NYSE HII opened at $200.30 on Wednesday. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 52-week low of $147.14 and a 52-week high of $279.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $184.64 and a 200-day moving average of $225.79.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $4.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 34.19% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 17.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Brian J. Cuccias sold 2,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.58, for a total transaction of $418,066.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 57,259 shares in the company, valued at $11,885,823.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Philip M. Bilden purchased 3,117 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $192.77 per share, for a total transaction of $600,864.09. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,299.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 8,183 shares of company stock worth $1,632,384 in the last quarter. 2.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on HII shares. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $213.00 price target for the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.33.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Recommended Story: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Dividend History for Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII)

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit