Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) Announces $1.03 Quarterly Dividend

Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of 1.03 per share by the aerospace company on Friday, June 12th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th.

Huntington Ingalls Industries has raised its dividend payment by an average of 17.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 21.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Huntington Ingalls Industries to earn $14.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.2%.

NYSE HII opened at $200.30 on Wednesday. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 52-week low of $147.14 and a 52-week high of $279.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $184.64 and a 200-day moving average of $225.79.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $4.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 34.19% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 17.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Brian J. Cuccias sold 2,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.58, for a total transaction of $418,066.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 57,259 shares in the company, valued at $11,885,823.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Philip M. Bilden purchased 3,117 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $192.77 per share, for a total transaction of $600,864.09. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,299.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 8,183 shares of company stock worth $1,632,384 in the last quarter. 2.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on HII shares. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $213.00 price target for the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.33.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

