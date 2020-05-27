Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lessened its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,062,200 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 61,600 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for approximately 0.8% of Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Intel were worth $57,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Orser Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 192.1% in the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 18,697 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 12,297 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 114.7% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 976,135 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $58,422,000 after purchasing an additional 521,586 shares in the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $390,000. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $296,000. Finally, CNB Bank lifted its holdings in Intel by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 26,447 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,583,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. 65.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on INTC. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Intel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 target price on shares of Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.97.

NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,783,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,166,196. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.20 and a twelve month high of $69.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.65 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 30.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $167,547.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,571,620.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $2,823,824.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 126,240 shares in the company, valued at $7,658,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 118,470 shares of company stock valued at $7,005,231. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

