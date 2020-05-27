iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 835 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $300.98. 379,643 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,913,105. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $285.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $303.54. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $220.28 and a twelve month high of $340.63.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

