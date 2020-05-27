iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Holdings Increased by CFM Wealth Partners LLC

CFM Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,961 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 193 shares during the quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $0.94 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $301.11. 424,852 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,913,105. The business’s fifty day moving average is $285.17 and its 200-day moving average is $303.54. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $220.28 and a one year high of $340.63.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

