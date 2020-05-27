Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Has $54.73 Million Stock Position in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 21.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 449,758 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,240 shares during the quarter. Fidelity National Information Servcs makes up approximately 2.4% of Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.07% of Fidelity National Information Servcs worth $54,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,535,048 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,551,670,000 after acquiring an additional 463,778 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,669,873 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,014,061,000 after acquiring an additional 123,100 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,229,409 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,979,168,000 after acquiring an additional 113,902 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,994,573 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,248,370,000 after acquiring an additional 520,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $785,947,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Servcs alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FIS shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $183.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $160.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.88.

NYSE:FIS traded down $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $136.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,160,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,784,929. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 12-month low of $91.68 and a 12-month high of $158.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $84.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 259.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $128.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.38.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 1.45%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

Fidelity National Information Servcs Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

Further Reading: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.