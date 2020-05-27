Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Increases Stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,355 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $15,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,352,805,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,796,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,484,000 after buying an additional 4,490,046 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in AbbVie by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,590,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,380,000 after buying an additional 3,480,190 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in AbbVie by 580.6% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,055,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,006,000 after buying an additional 3,459,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,238,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,562,751,000 after buying an additional 2,928,045 shares during the last quarter. 72.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AbbVie news, VP Brian L. Durkin bought 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $68.18 per share, with a total value of $149,996.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 15,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,042,744.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Rapp bought 2,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $91.75 per share, for a total transaction of $263,781.25. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 8,825 shares of company stock worth $671,852. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie stock traded down $1.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.37. The company had a trading volume of 4,465,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,911,551. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.65. AbbVie Inc has a 1-year low of $62.55 and a 1-year high of $97.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.17. AbbVie had a net margin of 24.77% and a negative return on equity of 169.80%. The firm had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 10.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ABBV. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a report on Monday, May 11th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of AbbVie from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.23.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

