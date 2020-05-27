Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 301 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 197,180 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $7,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,297,257,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 323,155,278 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,703,234,000 after purchasing an additional 5,966,755 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,869,145 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $857,003,000 after purchasing an additional 5,176,828 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,607,406 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,755,691,000 after purchasing an additional 4,244,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 13,052,288 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $625,988,000 after purchasing an additional 4,048,406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Nomura Instinet lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Nomura lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.13.

In related news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total value of $2,881,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,690,281.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.14. The company had a trading volume of 7,874,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,231,136. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.55 and a 200 day moving average of $44.17. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.40 and a 52-week high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.87 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 21.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

