Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 30th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share on Friday, June 26th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th.

Kraft Heinz has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 13.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Kraft Heinz has a dividend payout ratio of 68.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Kraft Heinz to earn $2.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.4%.

Shares of KHC opened at $30.61 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.48. Kraft Heinz has a 1 year low of $19.99 and a 1 year high of $33.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.00.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 6.54%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kraft Heinz will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, May 18th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.39.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

