L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) Shares Sold by Carillon Tower Advisers Inc.

Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. lessened its stake in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 490,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,850 shares during the quarter. L3Harris comprises about 0.9% of Carillon Tower Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. owned 0.23% of L3Harris worth $87,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its stake in L3Harris by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in L3Harris by 4.2% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 84.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LHX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on L3Harris from $219.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America initiated coverage on L3Harris in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut L3Harris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine raised L3Harris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price (down previously from $280.00) on shares of L3Harris in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. L3Harris has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.80.

Shares of NYSE LHX traded up $6.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $191.13. The stock had a trading volume of 706,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,291,716. The company has a market cap of $40.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $186.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.59. L3Harris has a fifty-two week low of $142.01 and a fifty-two week high of $230.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.41.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. L3Harris had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 8.30%. L3Harris’s revenue was up 167.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.32 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that L3Harris will post 11.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. L3Harris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.73%.

L3Harris Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

