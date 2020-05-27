Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Holdings Boosted by Family Legacy Inc.

Family Legacy Inc. increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,922 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin comprises about 1.7% of Family Legacy Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Family Legacy Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 74 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMT traded up $20.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $392.62. 122,434 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,276,802. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $266.11 and a one year high of $442.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $375.04 and a 200 day moving average of $387.20.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.07 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 185.10% and a net margin of 10.21%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

LMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. DZ Bank upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $469.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Cowen began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $428.00 to $503.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Buckingham Research increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $439.00.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

