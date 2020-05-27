Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Position Boosted by Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ

Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for approximately 4.3% of Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,754,179,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 47,225 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $14,041,000 after purchasing an additional 4,942,155 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 637.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,560,005 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $859,955,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077,542 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter worth approximately $549,597,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Mastercard by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,483,087 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,727,324,000 after purchasing an additional 772,021 shares during the period. 73.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Mastercard news, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $265.00 per share, with a total value of $265,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,115. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Julius Genachowski sold 2,009 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.79, for a total transaction of $566,116.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,070,029.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MA stock traded down $6.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $297.22. 3,051,920 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,401,321. The company has a market capitalization of $304.46 billion, a PE ratio of 38.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Mastercard Inc has a twelve month low of $199.99 and a twelve month high of $347.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $271.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $287.98.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.75% and a return on equity of 149.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

MA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $315.00 to $359.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $298.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Nomura Securities cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $368.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $287.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.46.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

