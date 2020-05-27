Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 448,754 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 8,481 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Mcdonald’s worth $74,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the 1st quarter worth about $3,121,000. First Long Island Investors LLC increased its position in Mcdonald’s by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC now owns 47,253 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $7,813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its position in Mcdonald’s by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 3,424 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in Mcdonald’s by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 6,350 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Mcdonald’s by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,928 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price target (up previously from $218.00) on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Tigress Financial upgraded Mcdonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Mcdonald’s from $189.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.21.

Mcdonald’s stock traded up $1.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $186.45. 1,828,688 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,871,674. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $181.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.24. The company has a market cap of $139.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.67. Mcdonald’s Corp has a fifty-two week low of $124.23 and a fifty-two week high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 70.25% and a net margin of 27.86%. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is 63.78%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

