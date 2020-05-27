Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Position Boosted by Game Creek Capital LP

Game Creek Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 47.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,250 shares during the period. Medtronic comprises about 2.7% of Game Creek Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Game Creek Capital LP’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 79.4% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter worth about $36,000. CLS Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 346 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 71.8% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 354 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medtronic stock traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 391,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,019,553. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.69. Medtronic PLC has a twelve month low of $72.13 and a twelve month high of $122.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $97.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.54.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.70). The business had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 16.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 47.06%.

MDT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $128.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $131.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. DZ Bank cut Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.53.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

