Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Holdings Raised by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 79.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,096,694 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 486,600 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for approximately 1.2% of Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $84,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Usca Ria LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 23,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 4,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. JOYN Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 16,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 2,827 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MRK shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Argus decreased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.60.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $380,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,702. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,514,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,856,278. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.25 and a 52-week high of $92.64. The company has a market cap of $192.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.56 and its 200 day moving average is $83.19.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $12.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.46 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.46% and a net margin of 21.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

Featured Article: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.