National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Upgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Beverage from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of National Beverage from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Cfra upgraded shares of National Beverage from a sell rating to a hold rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of National Beverage from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. National Beverage presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.74.

NASDAQ:FIZZ opened at $55.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.03. National Beverage has a one year low of $35.71 and a one year high of $58.10. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 1.07.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. National Beverage had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 31.57%. The business had revenue of $223.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.63 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that National Beverage will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of National Beverage by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Beverage by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of National Beverage by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 22,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of National Beverage by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 34,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of National Beverage by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.51% of the company’s stock.

National Beverage Company Profile

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, LaCroix NiCola, Shasta Sparkling Water, the Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

